Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 109,685 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661,125 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,787,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,917,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,552,000 after acquiring an additional 374,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,492,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 369,700 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

