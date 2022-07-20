Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 430 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,690 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,547 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Citrix Systems by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,029,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

