Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $465.93 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.54.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.