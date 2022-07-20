Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

