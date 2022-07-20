The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Decreased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $299.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.09. The company has a market cap of $308.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

