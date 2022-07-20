The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $299.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.05 and its 200-day moving average is $318.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $308.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

