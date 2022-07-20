C2C Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $299.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.05 and a 200 day moving average of $318.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $308.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.