NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

