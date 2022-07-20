Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 589,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 157,670 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.