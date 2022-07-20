Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,542 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,628.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

