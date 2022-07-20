Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,392.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,259.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,392.47. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,049.81 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,866.00.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

