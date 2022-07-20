Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after buying an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

