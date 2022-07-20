Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

