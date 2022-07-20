Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $238.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.41.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

