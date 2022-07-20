Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,092 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. SRB Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 322,200 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,633,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

NYSE RNR opened at $139.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.53.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -30.52%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

