Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.