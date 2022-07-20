Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

