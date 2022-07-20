Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 3,035 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 891,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after buying an additional 376,283 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NUMG opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

