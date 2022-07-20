Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,237,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $446.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

