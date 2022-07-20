Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

