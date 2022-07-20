Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 594 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock worth $5,171,165. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $399.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.67 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.