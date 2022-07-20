Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

