Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 21,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 36.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.