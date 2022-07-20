Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 925,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,100,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,744,000 after acquiring an additional 169,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

