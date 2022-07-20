Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 725,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7,019.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 209,108 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 201,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,177 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 142,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 107,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWB stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

