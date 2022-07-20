FourThought Financial LLC Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 17,850.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $191.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.51. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.38.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.38.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

