Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 16,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.