WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 50,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 36,985 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Walt Disney by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

