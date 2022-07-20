Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in TopBuild by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TopBuild by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,421,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 387,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,019,000 after buying an additional 106,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TopBuild by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,276,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

TopBuild Stock Up 2.9 %

TopBuild stock opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.48. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.