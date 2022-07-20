Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 8,477 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 292,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,963,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 129,170 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

