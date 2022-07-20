Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 74,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.