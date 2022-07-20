Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 365,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 40,293 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 70,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 130.5% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 232,662.3% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 123,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 123,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 139,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

