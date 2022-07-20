Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,250,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

