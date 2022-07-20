Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avantor by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Avantor stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

