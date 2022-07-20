Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,888 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AGCO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after buying an additional 91,406 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after buying an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,211,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,955,000 after buying an additional 90,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,881,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

