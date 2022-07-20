The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 824.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

Walt Disney Trading Up 4.1 %

DIS stock opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average of $124.92. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

