Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after buying an additional 834,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

