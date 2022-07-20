Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $569,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 29,932 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

