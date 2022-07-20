Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.