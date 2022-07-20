The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

PG opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average of $152.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.