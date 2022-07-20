Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $481,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 300,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Coty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,427,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 199,303 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coty Stock Performance

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 2.15. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

