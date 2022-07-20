Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,348 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Trimble Stock Up 4.4 %

TRMB opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. Trimble’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

