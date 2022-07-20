Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum China were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Yum China by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE YUMC opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

