Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,337 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,141 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after acquiring an additional 389,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after acquiring an additional 313,993 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

