Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UDR by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

