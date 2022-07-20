Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Dover by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $124.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average of $147.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

