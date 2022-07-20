Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $975,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.