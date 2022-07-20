Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $783,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Stories

