Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

