Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,877 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 2.1 %

ATVI opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

